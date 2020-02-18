People

Lizzo just called out the double-standard in body-shaming in the best way

Jessica Rapana
The trailblazing body-positive singer has perfectly summed up the problem with body-shaming, and why it is a sexism issue.

Lizzo is doing what Lizzo does best. 

We can always rely on the singer to bang the body-positive drum – and this time, she is using her platform to take aim at male body-shamers, shining a light on the inherent sexism of body-shaming in the process.

“I think that women are always going to be criticised for existing in the bodies,” she explained to Brazil’s TV Fohla, touching on the arbitrary pressures placed on women, even now, to look a certain way. “And I don’t think I’m any different than any of the other great women who’ve come before me that had to literally be politicised just to be sexual, or sexualised, just to exist. Things on them that were beautiful were called flaws, and they persisted against that, fought against that.”

The singer continued, “Now I’m able to do what I do because of those great women. And they all look completely different. They don’t all look the same. And they all had to deal with the same type of marginalisation and misogyny.”

Calling out the difference between how men and women talk about each other’s bodies, the Juice singer added: “Get it together, we don’t talk about your dick sizes, do we? Like, ‘that’s not a conventional dick size, it’s too small’. We still let y’all asses run all over the goddamn place.”

Lizzo performing on stage
Lizzo is calling out male body-shamers.

Lizzo also talked about the “lack of representation in the world” with Brazil’s G1. “There is a lack of representation in the world – full stop. Especially for women who look like me,” she said. “But my choice process was to make myself visible, not to shrink. To be heard and use my platforms to raise other women. That’s why I put black and big dancers and also an entire orchestra of black women on the Grammy stage – because I think that if I can help them, I must help them.”

Thank God for Lizzo.

