Lizzo just called out the double-standard in body-shaming in the best way

Lizzo is doing what Lizzo does best.

We can always rely on the singer to bang the body-positive drum – and this time, she is using her platform to take aim at male body-shamers, shining a light on the inherent sexism of body-shaming in the process.

“I think that women are always going to be criticised for existing in the bodies,” she explained to Brazil’s TV Fohla, touching on the arbitrary pressures placed on women, even now, to look a certain way. “And I don’t think I’m any different than any of the other great women who’ve come before me that had to literally be politicised just to be sexual, or sexualised, just to exist. Things on them that were beautiful were called flaws, and they persisted against that, fought against that.”