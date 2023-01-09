Lizzo calls out body-shamers and says nasty comments on social media should cost money
- Posted by
- Leah Sinclair
- Published
The star took to social media to call out body-shaming comments – and we couldn’t agree more.
We’re just over a week into 2023, and the discourse around women’s bodies is raging on (really).
While some of us are focused on reaching our goals and bettering ourselves, some are still using their time to tear down others in a particularly cruel manner on social media – and one woman who is (understandably) tired of it is Lizzo.
While on holiday, the singer took to Instagram to address the way people discuss bodies online.
“I have seen comments go from, ‘Oh my gosh, I liked you when you were thick. Why’d you lose weight?’ to ‘Oh my gosh, why’d you get a BBL? I liked your body before’ to ‘Oh my gosh, you’re so big! You need to lose weight – but for your health!’ to ‘Oh my gosh, you’re so little you need to get ass or titties or something’ to ‘Oh my gosh, why did she get all that work done? It’s just too much work.’ Are we OK? Do you see the delusion?”
Lizzo added that people should understand that artists are “here to make art” and not represent a particular standard of beauty.
“I’m going to do whatever I want with this body,” she concluded. “I wish that comments costed you all money. So we can see how much time we are fucking wasting on the wrong thing.”
In the clip, which gained over 1 million likes, many took to the comments in support of Lizzo’s message.
“You are changing things tho. You start conversations and make people think,” commented one user. “It shouldn’t fall on you, but need you to know you do more than your fair share and you are changing things. we’re so thankful.”
Another said: “No one needs to fit into anyone’s beauty standards – they need to stop.”
Lizzo has constantly been a voice of reason when it comes to calling out body-shamers online, while also sharing her struggles in dealing with some of the comments that come her way.
In an Instagram Live video in 2021, Lizzo addressed this. She said: “On days when I should be the happiest, I just feel so down. People saying s**t about me just doesn’t even make sense. It’s fat-phobic, it’s racist and it’s hurtful. If you don’t like my music, cool. If you don’t like Rumors the song, cool. But a lot of people don’t like me because of the way I look.“
Since that video, the Yitty founder has had to deal with a barrage of negative comments about her body, from Kanye West’s comments about the star’s body in an interview with Tucker Carlson to comedian Aries Spears weight shaming Lizzo last August.
While the discussion around body-shaming is indeed “played out”, seeing women like Lizzo being defiant in calling it out whenever it rears its ugly head is great to see – and we’ll join her in continuing to do so.
Image: Getty