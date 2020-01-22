Lizzo opens up about how she went from living in her car to being an award-winning musician
Aiden Wynn
- Published
We all know and love Lizzo as a beacon of positivity. But more recently she’s started to share the harder parts of her journey, and it just proves how far she’s come.
In the preview for an upcoming interview with Gayle King, everyone’s favourite singing, dancing, flute-playing artist got real about bereavement and mental health.
The interview is part of a series running in the lead-up to this year’s Grammy Awards. Despite this being Lizzo’s first year earning any nominations for the prestigious music awards, she has been nominated a staggering eight times – more than any other artist in this year’s line-up. We didn’t really expect anything less from the woman whose music came to define 2019.
Awards she’s up for include Best New Artist and Album of the Year for Cuz I Love You, the album that catapulted her to stardom. She has also received three nominations for Truth Hurts, which became the artist’s first number one in September last year, despite coming out in 2017 when Lizzo was still relatively unknown.
Speaking in the interview about how she started out in music, Lizzo talks about how her dreams of becoming a musician were put on hold in 2009 when her father passed away.
Lizzo’s father had long been a supporter of her talents and encouraged her to pursue a career in music. After his death though, Lizzo says that she felt that she didn’t have “a purpose for being a musician”. What followed was a period of grief and depression, in which she lived in her car. “I spent Thanksgiving in that car,” she says, “and I remember I cried myself to sleep”.
This isn’t the first time Lizzo has spoken out about that low point in her life. In an emotional tweet posted on New Year’s Eve, she drew parallels between the difficulties she faced in 2009 and the incredible success she experienced in 2019. “Anything can happen in a decade,” she says.
Photos she included in the tweet helped to make this point beautifully: one showing Lizzo in 2009 sits alongside her 2019 magazine cover from when she was named TIME magazine’s Entertainer of the Year.
Telling King about how she overcame these dark times, Lizzo explains that she “used everything that happened” to make herself stronger. Lizzo’s rise to stardom after going through so much proves that it’s possible to overcome and even thrive after the most painful parts of life.
When asked by the interviewer to describe her life now, she was as inspiring as ever, saying simply “magical”.
Image: Getty