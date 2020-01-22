In the preview for an upcoming interview with Gayle King, everyone’s favourite singing, dancing, flute-playing artist got real about bereavement and mental health.

The interview is part of a series running in the lead-up to this year’s Grammy Awards. Despite this being Lizzo’s first year earning any nominations for the prestigious music awards, she has been nominated a staggering eight times – more than any other artist in this year’s line-up. We didn’t really expect anything less from the woman whose music came to define 2019.