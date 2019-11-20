Why Lizzo’s epic Grammy nominations haul matters so much more than you think

Two years ago, at the 2018 Grammys, only one woman mounted the stage at the awards ceremony and delivered an acceptance speech as the winner of a solo award. Just one, Alessia Cara, who was named Best New Artist at the 2018 Grammy Awards.

At the time, Grammys president Neil Portnow seemed to suggest that the glaring lack of female performers winning top prizes at his awards ceremony was a problem for women themselves to solve. “It has to begin with… women who have the creativity in their hearts and souls, who want to be musicians, who want to be engineers, producers, and want to be part of the industry on the executive level,” Portnow said at the time. “[The need] to step up because I think they would be welcome.”

Well, Lizzo has stepped up. In the two years since Portnow made those comments demanding not that the music industry change the gendered way it views artists but for women to “step up”, Lizzo has gone from jobbing musician to global creative force.