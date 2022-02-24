Discussing the show in a new interview with Variety, the singer shared an important message about the stereotypes surrounding plus-sized women and their performance abilities.

“I don’t think they’re doing it maliciously,” she said when asked what she makes of fans who tell her that they get tired watching her perform. “I definitely think they’re conditioned to believe that bigger bodies don’t have enough stamina to perform at the level that I do.”

The singer then reflected on the historic lack of inclusivity in TV and film, and the deep-rooted stereotypes that see bigger bodies associated with laziness, passivity and inherent unhealthiness.

“For decades, we have been depicted on television and in movies as ‘lazy’, and huffing and puffing while the other thinner characters are jogging. It’s fine. It’s a stereotype. I ain’t new to stereotypes.”