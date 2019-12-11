Lizzo’s response to those criticising her “inappropriate” outfit is a masterclass in self-love

“Who I am, and the essence of me, and the things that I choose to do as a grown-ass woman, can inspire you to do the same. They don’t have to be like me – you need to be like you, and never ever let somebody stop you or shame you from being yourself,” she said. “This is who I’ve always been – now everyone’s looking at it, and your criticism can just remain your criticism.”

She continued: “Your criticism has no effect on me, negative criticism has no stake in my life, no control over my life, over my emotions – I’m the happiest I’ve been, I’m surrounded by love and I just want to spread that love, and also spread these cheeks! And you know what? If you really, really don’t like my ass, you can kiss it. ‘Cause kissing it makes it go away, I promise.”