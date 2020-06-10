Lizzo has an unexpected response to those “big girl” Tik Tok videos
Hollie Richardson
Published
Lizzo had one message for body-shamers in her latest Tik Tok video, and we salute her for it.
There are so many reasons we love Lizzo: creating tune after tune and being a beacon of body positivity being just two of the best ones. The Grammy-winning musician is always vocal in calling out body-shamers in her music, live performances and social media posts. And she is the ultimate teacher of self-love. Yes, there is always a lesson to learn here, along with lots of dancing and flute playing fun.
In one of her latest Tik Tok posts, Lizzo has now shared yet another important message.
The singer has responded to Tik Tok users who comment her name under videos tagged “big girls”. And, perhaps unexpectedly yet brilliantly, she thanked the people who’ve been doing it.
“Every time there is a big girl on this app, I find that people always put my name in the comments,” she said in a video. “And to the people who always be putting my name in the comments, thank you.
She continued: “Because you know what? If every time you see a big girl on this app, loving on herself and putting herself out there and being confident and loving her body, you think of me. Or you think she looks like me. Bitch, that is a what? Compliment.
“That means I’m out here doing what I’m supposed to be doing. Letting you bitches know that next time you try to make fun of a woman for her body, or her size, that bitch we out here and we don’t give a fuck.”
Lizzo added: “We’re bad bitches and we’re confident and we’re cover stars and, yeah, we get the motherfucking views, the likes, and the motherfuckin clicks because we it.
“So, thanks. And to all the big girls, I see you. Keep putting my name in the comments.”
Images: Getty