Are you empowered by Lizzo? You’re not alone. (Lizzo fans even have a name - Lizzbians.) People all over the world are responding to her lyrics and their message of self-love and self-confidence.

Including children. A video of a teacher in Pittsburg, California, singing Lizzo’s chart-topping hit Truth Hurts has gone viral, and it’s so pure.

The teacher has cunningly rewritten some of Lizzo’s most iconic lyrics so that they are relevant for her young students. So instead of: “Why men great till they gotta be great?” the children chant “Let’s be great, ‘cos I know we are great.”