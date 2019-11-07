Lizzo: Teachers are using Truth Hurts to empower their students and it’s so pure
- Hannah-Rose Yee
Published
A video of young children singing along to Truth Hurts has gone viral, and the internet is officially good again.
Are you empowered by Lizzo? You’re not alone. (Lizzo fans even have a name - Lizzbians.) People all over the world are responding to her lyrics and their message of self-love and self-confidence.
Including children. A video of a teacher in Pittsburg, California, singing Lizzo’s chart-topping hit Truth Hurts has gone viral, and it’s so pure.
The teacher has cunningly rewritten some of Lizzo’s most iconic lyrics so that they are relevant for her young students. So instead of: “Why men great till they gotta be great?” the children chant “Let’s be great, ‘cos I know we are great.”
And “I got boy problems, that’s the human in me” becomes – wait for it – “I got math problems, that’s the student in me.”
Like we said… pure.
Some of the other new, child-friendly lyrics include: “You want to have a good friend, who’s committed. Help you with your homework, just a little.”
And: “In this class you’ll never catch us fighting. Time’s up we need to start writing. Smart spots makes learning more exciting.”
And also, this: “I just took an ELA test, turns out I’m 100% that smart.”
Lizzo shared the video with her 1.1 million Twitter followers today, commenting: “This is the best thing I’ve watched today”. After spotting Lizzo’s tweet, the school responded. “Thanks so much! Ms Mallari is an AMAZING teacher. We are thrilled that you liked the video of her and her 2nd graders.”
It turns out, though, Ms Mallari isn’t the only teacher using Lizzo to inspire her children. After seeing Lizzo’s endorsement, teachers around the US responded with videos of their own classes singing her songs.
Like this enthusiastic class from Iowa City.
Or these fifth graders from KIPP Middle School in Chicago.
“[They] just took a DNA test! 100% excellence,” one person tweeted. We couldn’t agree more.
Images: Getty