I’m not knocking the positivity – far from it, I thrive on enthusiasm and energy and really need some fun in my life right now. But as a collective – society, media, social media – we have an incredible knack of making lots of people feel a bit like they’re failing at life by somehow not doing it all, and these constant showcases of self-improvement are doing just that. Because, for so many of us, this isn’t much fun. We are scared about our loved ones (and ourselves), nervous about the economy and anxious about a world we don’t recognise – with no control over how to get it back. We may dabble with virtual nights out but that belies the truth for many, where getting out of bed feels like the most victorious thing we’ll do all day. Getting dressed and putting make-up on? That’s the utopian dream.

For many office workers who find themselves at home, finding meaning and purpose can be hard too, especially in a world that has changed beyond recognition. At the other end of the spectrum, for our healthcare and key workers the opposite is true. Too much work. Too much pressure. Too much self-sacrifice. There is no middle ground.