One of the scariest things about Covid-19 is how little we know about it. Outside of the key identifying symptoms (a high temperature, a new, continuous cough and a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste), doctors are still learning about the effect the virus has on the human body in both the short and long term.

Recently, there’s been a lot of talk about a phenomenon called “long Covid,” which continues to puzzle doctors across the world. Defined by the British Medical Journal as “illness in people who have either recovered from Covid-19 but are still reporting lasting effects of the infection or have had the usual symptoms for far longer than would be expected,” long Covid has left some of those who contracted the virus back in March or April with long-lasting symptoms such as fatigue and joint pain.