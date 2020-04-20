He might be at home, but Louis Theroux has been busily using his time in lockdown to launch an intriguing new podcast.

Louis Theroux has tackled a plethora of controversial topics throughout his career, including brothels, neo-Nazis, Scientology, cults, aliens and paedophilia. He has also interviewed a number of famous faces, from Paul Daniels to Tiger King’s Joe Exotic. Now, though, the seasoned documentarian is trying something different. He’s only gone and launched his own bloody podcast, hasn’t he?

That’s right. While some of us – this writer included – are counting ‘getting dressed’ among their prime lockdown goals, Theroux has decided to take his productivity to the next level. And so, instead of eating crisp sandwiches and finding out which cheese he is (via this very serious and not at all silly personality quiz, of course), Theroux has been using his time at home to a) track down some high-profile people he’s been longing to talk to and b) interview them for his first podcast. In each episode of Grounded With Louis Theroux, the documentarian will have a conversation with one guest, digging into the psyches of some of the biggest names in the UK and the US. And the first kicks off with writer and documentary-maker Jon Ronson, who is grounded in Upstate New York. In the episode, which will air in full on Monday 27 April, Theroux and Ronson discuss… well, pretty much everything. Think their professional rivalry (the pair tread the same career paths, and inhabit similar worlds), not to mention how they’re both handling the ongoing coronavirus lockdown. Later in the series, Theroux will speak with Lenny Henry, Boy George, and Miriam Margolyes… and there are even more big names due to be announced.

Speaking about his new project, Theroux says: “Making a podcast and radio series is very different to my usual way of working. And for that reason, I’ve found it very fun and refreshing.” He added: “I’ve really loved doing these interviews. It’s been a chance to speak to people I admire and have in-depth conversations with them, about their lives, their careers, and their most intimate feelings.”

Elsewhere, Rhian Roberts – aka Radio 4 Commissioning Editor for Digital and Podcasts – has said: ‘Surprisingly, given his famous voice and interview style, Louis’ never had a podcast or radio series so we couldn’t be happier to welcome him to Radio 4. “It feels like such a treat in these times to settle down with a podcast full of warmth and mischief – and a lot of insight. Louis is such great company, as always.” Interested? We figured as much. Well, while you’ve still got a week until the first episode drops, you can subscribe to Grounded With Louis Theroux on BBC Sounds from today (Monday 20 April), when an introduction to the series is available. Lockdown life just got a little more interesting, eh?

