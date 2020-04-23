Louis Theroux has revealed his one “little quibble” with Netflix’s Tiger King

If you’d told us at the beginning of the year that we’d spend April stuck inside under lockdown watching a documentary about a man with a mullet, 176 tigers and a murder-for-hire charge, we would have had some questions. But here we are.

During these strange times, Tiger King has become one of the defining shows which seems to have brought us all together. The seven-part documentary series follows the story of Joseph Maldonado-Passage – or Joe Exotic, as we now know him – and his exotic-animal park.

But what starts as a look inside America’s big cat obsession quickly becomes something very different – and leads to Exotic’s arrest in connection with a murder-for-hire charge.