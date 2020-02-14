When we were growing up, many of us learned about love from the sugar-coated world of Disney. But, as it turns out, nailing that happy-ever-after ending is a lot harder than Cinderella made it seem.

Real relationships take a lot more work than a magical meet-cute and true love’s kiss – and it can be even harder when you’re in the public eye, so intense is the scrutiny you face as a couple. It makes sense, then, that those celebrities who make it work know a lot about love. And so, when they start dishing their hard-earned words of wisdom on the subject, we absolutely sit up and listen.

With that thought in mind, here are some of our favourite celebrity quotes on long-lasting love.

Enjoy…