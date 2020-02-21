Lucy Mangan: “We must stand together for our reproductive rights”

According to Bpas, this is the 44th clinic to have suffered unwanted visitations from protest groups who feel compelled to interfere with women availing themselves of their legal rights. They suggest such groups have been emboldened by the active Home Office decision in 2018 not to enforce buffer zones around clinics to keep protesters away.

That decision is emblematic of the entire abortion debate. It represents government indifference at best. At worst it associates the procedure with the kind of behaviour and morality that those in charge – yes, largely men of a certain age, class and ethnicity, with the least working knowledge of the subject – still feel at some level should be punished. You only fail to protect people going about their lawful business without harassment if you reckon they deserve it or believe that they aren’t important enough to bother with. Not, of course, that those two are mutually exclusive.

It also highlights the need for constant vigilance when it comes to defending our reproductive rights. What does it say about the vulnerability of these rights that there are multiple groups organising against them and that no hand from above will reach down to quash them? It means, as ever, that it is up to those most in need of protective rights to look to each other and organise ourselves.