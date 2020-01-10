Happy New Year! And not just a new year but a whole new decade. There are those, of course, who insist that the new decade doesn’t actually start until next year. I looked into it and discovered there’s no way I can deal with that level of reasoning and so will be sticking to the tried and tested formula of calling anything that ends with a nought the beginning of a new something. So, Happy New Ten-Year Period!

Like most of us, I always make the standard new year’s resolutions – take up an improving hobby, get fit, stop pushing Mars Bars into my face like logs into a saw mill, that sort of thing. I like the collective energy behind them, the rare sense of communality in our varied endeavours. There is comfort in the ritual and a greater chance of success in solidarity rather than solitude.

And the start of a new decade is a chance to aim bigger than usual. A friend of mine has used it as a spur to hand in her notice at a job she’s had for 12 years and go freelance. Another is going from omnivore to vegan, leapfrogging (no amphibians were hurt in the construction of this sentence) right over vegetarian. And I have decided to come off my antidepressants.