The older I get, the more I realise how lucky I was to have been born into the family I was. Not that mine is perfect – no family is – but it was completely functional. My mother, father, sister and I loved – love – each other, drove – drive – each other nuts, fall out, make up and get on as well as four flawed human beings can hope to do.

And it was luck, of course. No one asks to be born and no one (as a mewling infant) gets to choose their family. It was pure chance that I landed in one in which no one was suffering from any unresolved trauma, no intergenerational inadequacies whose awful effects were still playing out years later. There was no one operating according to some innate and vicious pathology; no one who was violent, abusive or otherwise incapable of sound parenting or relating to other human beings in a reasonable, healthy, human way.