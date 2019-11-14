And just 13 days before Christmas, at what is a massively busy/stressful/complicated/ expensive time for almost everyone (unless, of course, you have staff, a non-working wife, or, in Jacob Rees-Mogg’s case, your nanny doing everything for you).

It’s also slap-bang in the middle of party season, not just the fun-with-friends kind but the semi-mandatory professional types that need all the emollients you can throw at them. Not friction in the form of politics chat. So, you know, thanks for that.

Obviously, this would all be bad enough if we were facing a normal election with lots of leadership and party choices. Not this shit show.