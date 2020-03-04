Harvey Weinstein is a rapist. We can say that now, without fear, because he has been tried by a jury of his peers and found guilty of that crime. He was also found guilty, after five days of deliberation over the evidence offered during his trial at the New York supreme court, of a criminal sex act in the first degree. He faces up to 25 years in prison, thanks in particular to the testimony of six women of the many who had suffered alleged attacks by the Hollywood mogul during several decades of predatory behaviour.

It’s not what we thought would happen. History has taught us that a powerful man accused of abusing his authority and committing sexual crimes will likely – with the help of extremely expensive lawyers – discredit his accusers, shrug off all charges and walk away from the scenes of his crimes without repercussions. This time, though, there was no argument strong enough, no doubt deep enough to save Weinstein from justice.

What is particularly significant about Weinstein’s conviction is that the two main witnesses had both had consensual sex with the producer before he attacked them and one had gone on to have an intimate relationship with him for several years after that. This has never been a look lawyers are fond of, and it gave Weinstein’s side further ammunition for their arguments, most of which depended on painting him as a hapless victim of a feminism that had gone ‘too far’.