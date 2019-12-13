Lucy Mangan: “Why I’m embracing a zero-waste Christmas”

So, starting small, I’m making sure all my paper is recycled and foil-free so that it can be recycled again. It’s not like I didn’t try at all in years gone by, just that it wasn’t a rule. Now, it’s a rule. I know the rule should be wrapping things in cloths and scarves but I haven’t been able to wrap my own head around that yet. I’ve bought no new plastic baubles (homemade ones from craft fairs are OK, aren’t they?

They have to be. Even medieval peasants had them). I’ve hired a tree that will get replanted and looked after until it’s time to rent it again next year, and I’m following the reverse advent calendar in my supermarket, which asks for food, clothing, toiletries and treats for the local homeless charities and food banks serving some of those aforementioned 13 million. I’m staying away from Amazon (that is HARD), buying fewer presents and the ones I do buy are from places that do good (or at least as little harm as possible) to the environment, and thus us all.

And the thing is, once you lean into it – once you stop seeing it as an incursion on your right to annual extravagance and more as a challenge to be met (how minimal can I make my impact at every turn?), or a problem to be solved (how can I have a good time without making others pay?), drawing in your horns becomes as much fun as pushing the boat out.