The phenomena – lack of male interest, lack of awards– are linked. They’re linked by a worldview that says women aren’t relevant, aren’t important. That their stories, especially when made by women – I mean, talk about a closed shop – are only for women. Because men and their stories are what matter. They are universal. Women are a subset, with women of colour as an even smaller subset, useful for facilitating plots and playing bit parts in life and in movies but the things men do are the ones worth narrating, examining and recording for posterity.

Anyone can enjoy Gerwig’s film, of course – if they just go and see it. It is a story, after all, about working out who you are and what you want in life. There’s the heroism of Jo, the kindness of Meg, the introversion of Beth, the temper of Amy, all qualities relevant no matter what your gender.