Lucy Mangan: “We need to practise speaking out – then do it”

The longer I looked at the list of “Good statements for women and girls to practice” recently posted by @necessaryaf on Twitter, and the more it gained momentum, the more furious I became.

Not because it was a bad list – it wasn’t. It was good, useful and righteous: from the generously explanatory (“You interrupted me”, “I’m not finished talking”, “That isn’t appropriate”) to the superbly brief (“No”); from the generally applicable (“I already know that”, “That isn’t funny”, “Leave me alone”) to the specifically instructional (“Stop ignoring what I’m saying”, “You owe me an apology”).

And, while I would also add “I will need 10% more time/ money for that” to cover all work contexts too, I heartily endorse every one of them.