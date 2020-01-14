Lucy Mangan: “I don’t blame Meghan Markle for stepping back”

Common sense dictates that Meghan, as the newcomer to the situation, was probably the catalyst for the move. But those of us less blinded by toxic prejudice and not working off the assumption that evil witchy women are behind every decision that displeases us manage to incorporate two major points into our thinking. One is that as a 35-year-old adult human, father and prince with 10 years of active service as a soldier, and as a man who has hated the media all his life for the strain it causes and the part he believes it played in the death of his mother when he was 12, Harry is unlikely to have been a passive partner in the undertaking.

And two is that it is a quite magnificently baller move, and the more responsible Meghan was for it, the more she should be admired. It is the greatest act of boundary-setting in living memory and an example to all of us whose lives are habitually more dictated by the wants and grabby demands of others than our own needs. It is a demonstration of how few things are actually immutable in life, however inalterable they initially seem to be. And it’s an absolutely inspirational reaction on how to deal with bullies and bullshit.

It should help us all to see that we don’t have to put up with things that are unacceptable, no matter how long they have gone unchallenged as an unavoidable part of the job (or relationship, or whatever other field of life you have people intent on making miserable for you). Their sudden, unexpected move should prompt us all to realise that we have more power over our lives than we think. We just have to choose to use it.