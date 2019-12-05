It is an absurdity and an insult, of course, that we still meticulously have to make all manner of plans and compromises because we do not – and, the way things are, should not – feel safe on the streets alone. And because the Tube, if you have access to it, is a hellscape after chucking-out time and a desolate space if you’re travelling alone after dark. And because the night bus is even worse. If anyone reading has ever managed to wait at an isolated stop, make her journey and arrive at her front door without having been hassled by anyone with drunken, malicious or suggestive designs on her person, please do get in touch.

It’s infuriating to have to pay both an emotional and an actual financial tax (in fares) to be a woman exercising a right to have a social life in the year of our Lord – who I think particularly wants us to have a good time at his birthday – 20-pigging-19. The Googling, Citymapping and WhatsApping as soon as you know the time, place and venue (let it not be down a warren of little alleyways, or in a business park that’s deserted after 7pm) is exhausting.