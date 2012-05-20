Working from home is a nightmare

Worker-from-home – know thyself. All your flaws – your inherent laziness, your tendency to procrastinate, your lack of self-discipline, of conscientiousness, your need to check with a peer or superior that what you are doing is right every 30 seconds, or whatever the grim cocktail of weaknesses an unbenevolent god saw fit to pour into your soul – are about to be revealed. You need to fight against them. Every day becomes a war between your good and bad selves. It will drain you more than the worst commute ever could. If you are lucky, your good self will triumph before you are sacked. If not – well, at least your internal antagonists will have the chance to reconcile in your many forthcoming waits at the dole office.

The second worst problem after the inward strife is the fact that your workplace is now your home and your home is now your workplace. Your domestic haven, your refuge, your former place of safety is no more. It is forever polluted by work. From now on there is no true escape. at first, I thought it was because this was literally true – I was living in a flat with my then-boyfriend/ future-husband who was also an officeless freelancer and our papers, our laptops, our general chaotic and proliferating professional paraphernalia was everywhere. Now we live in a house and my study is in the loft but it hasn’t helped because I manage to trail both paperwork and the consciousness of tasks left undone everywhere I go. Sometimes I almost see them, creeping like an evil black-tentacled monster down the stairs, reaching out to grab me as I try to relax in front of the telly or put an evening meal together.

Of course when you work in an office you still fret about the work awaiting you on your desk when you go in next morning. But there is still a great psychological advantage in being able to walk out of the building when your day is done, and mark the beginning of a time and a space that officially belongs to you and not the man. The man is everywhere when you work from home. It’s an advantage I certainly did not appreciate when I was office-based. I suspect it is still not an advantage most people ‘trapped’ in their office feel.

The pressure is always on to blur the boundaries between work and home, work and life, work and everything else. And to this the technology that puts no-one beyond the reach of the boss at any time and a recession that makes us all fear for our jobs if we don’t keep going the extra mile and the miles and miles after that; along with the modern myth that our jobs should define us, that we are only worthwhile if we are economically worth plenty. And it is near impossible to remember that work is not home. Whitehall, you’ve been warned.

