Lynn Shelton, who wrote and directed eight feature films, as well as a plethora of TV shows, during her Hollywood career, has sadly passed away at the age of 54.

In a statement released to E! News, her publicist Adam Kersh said that the filmmaker died as a result of a previously unidentified blood disorder.

“Lynne’s Twitter bio reads: ‘I make movies and direct tv shows and I like to laugh. A lot,’” the statement continues.

“Lynn indeed had an infectious laugh, was full of life and had an esprit de corps that touched many. She will be greatly missed by her family, friends, the entertainment industry, and her fans.”