Mabel McVey on family, fate and the Destiny’s Child reunion she’s dreaming of

What is the meaning of life?

I always live by just trying to be a good person, treating others with kindness and respect. I try to live in the present moment and not worry too much because everything will work itself out in the end.

What is the difference between right and wrong?

Being right always feels good, but often when you are wrong, there’s a good lesson that comes from it. I think both can be a positive thing.

Where is your happy place?

My bed, the studio or being with my family.

Nature or nurture?

I think both.