How would you describe the character Mae in Feel Good?

She is where I was at about 10 years ago in my life. Her grasp on sobriety, life and relationships is pretty tenuous. She’s pretty manic and un-self aware. She’s not doing drugs so she thinks she’s fine, but that addictive behaviour is affecting the rest of her life. So, yeah, she’s a mess.

Was it easy to be honest about your own experiences in this way?

The more personal I am, the more people respond. That’s the weird trick that life plays on us. If you just say out loud all the things you’re ashamed of or keep secret, they’re the things that people relate to and unify us.