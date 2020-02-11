However, in an industry where there is a new top model as frequently as there is a new It bag, Firth’s tenacity, talent and unique aesthetic have meant that her story has continued beyond its incredible beginnings.

At 19, her trajectory was spurred on when she became the first black model for almost 20 years to front a Prada campaign. The last woman who did that? Naomi Campbell. “I was pretty young and naive about the industry so I really didn’t appreciate how big an impact this made,” Firth tells Stylist. “I was just grateful for the opportunity and to be working [doing] something I loved. I don’t even remember getting the call. Looking back, I appreciate it so differently and I’m incredibly proud.”