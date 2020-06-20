Malala Yousafzai just celebrated her graduation in a very relatable way

How does the youngest Nobel Prize laureate celebrate her graduation? Just like everybody else.

Malala Yousafzai – activist for female education, founder of the non-profit Malala Fund, the United Nations’ youngest-ever Messenger of Peace and former Stylist cover star – has just completed her Philosophy, Politics and Economics degree at the University of Oxford. The milestone moment comes eight years after being shot by the Taliban for speaking out about girls’ education in Pakistan.