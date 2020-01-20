Mandy Moore is dismantling the myth of perfection

Mandy Moore just did her first proper show on stage in almost 13 years.

On Saturday night, fans queued down the street outside the Bootleg Theater in LA, where the singer debuted some of the new music from her upcoming album, Silver Landings, ahead of its official release on 6 March.

In short: the performance was a hit. The crowd even called for an encore, and to their delight, they got one in the form of her 1999 hit Candy.