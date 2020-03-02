Mandy Moore is here to reassure you about the timing of your life

Mandy Moore is more of a household name than ever.

She’s on one of the most popular shows on television, has just released her first new music in over a decade and is newly-married.

And yet, rewind back a few years and her life looked very different.

Moore divorced musician Ryan Adams in 2016 (she later revealed his emotional and verbal abuse – he denied these allegations); and her career had stagnated: she hadn’t released new music since 2009 and her on-screen roles were few and far between.