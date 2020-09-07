After praising the success of the government’s Eat Out to Help Out scheme on Twitter, Kevin Hollinrake – the MP for Thirsk and Malton – was asked why a footballer, not the government, had taken a stand “for the hungry children in our society”.

In response, Hollinrake wrote: “Where they can, it’s a parents job to feed their children.”

Taking to Twitter to criticise the MP’s message, Rashford explained why comments such as Hollinrake’s can be damaging for families who feel ashamed to seek help.

“I would urge you to talk to families before tweeting,” Rashford wrote. “To this day, I haven’t met one parent who hasn’t wanted or felt the responsibility to feed their children.”