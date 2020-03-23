Remarkable Women Awards: Margaret Atwood wins Icon of the Year award

Stylist’s Remarkable Women Awards celebrates the incredible Margaret Atwood.
With a literacy legacy spanning 50 years and tackling dystopian societies, climate change, technology and misogny, many of Atwood’s books have become feminist touchstones, produced eerily before their time. One such book is The Handmaid’s Tale, now an award winning TV drama that is still terrifyingly prescient. 2019 saw the writer return to Gilead with The Testaments, for which she was a joint winner of The Booker Prize in 2019.
Accepting her award, Atwood said “I’m very sorry I was not able to be in England with you, due to the Covid-19 outbreak. It’s a lovely honour to have been chosen for this award, and it is thoughtful of Stylist to have created it.
“Many kinds of artists are glamorous – for actors and singers it’s part of the job – but writers are not among them. We often feel shy or odd when out in public, since our craft is a solitary one and we are alone when writing. We put words on paper, and these words talk to others when we aren’t there. So I was looking forward to creeping out of my writing burrow for a few hours, putting on some clothes that were not dressing gowns, and hearing what the various generations of young people are up to these days.
“Women’s rights, the health of the planet, inequality of wealth – I remember these themes from my own youth in the 60s and 70s. For a time they appeared to vanish, but they just went underground. And now, it seems, they are back. Despite their mole-like habits, writers are sometimes lucky enough to be granted a public presence by their readers, and when that happens they are often asked to use their voices in aid of others, and of causes crucial to the health of the planet and therefore the human race.
“Thank you for creating a space in your pages for these large concerns – the concerns of your Stylist icons. I am delighted to find myself in their company.”
REMARKABLE WOMEN AWARDS 2020: FULL WINNERS LIST
Sharon Horgan: Woman of the Year
Fearne Cotton: The Hope & Grace award for Mental Health Advocate
Waad Al-Kateab: The Remarkable Strength Award
Jorja Smith: Musician of the Year
Samira Ahmed: The Glass Ceiling Award
Margaret Atwood: Icon of the Year
Sinead Burke: Change-maker of the Year
Caroline Criado Perez: Equality Champion of the Year
Dina Asher-Smith: Sports Star of the Year
Adwoa Aboah: Mentor of the Year
Sian Clifford: Actor of the Year
Lizzie Carr: Inspiration of the Year
Picture: Luis Mora
