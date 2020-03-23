Remarkable Women Awards: Margaret Atwood wins Icon of the Year award

Accepting her award, Atwood said “I’m very sorry I was not able to be in England with you, due to the Covid-19 outbreak. It’s a lovely honour to have been chosen for this award, and it is thoughtful of Stylist to have created it.

“Many kinds of artists are glamorous – for actors and singers it’s part of the job – but writers are not among them. We often feel shy or odd when out in public, since our craft is a solitary one and we are alone when writing. We put words on paper, and these words talk to others when we aren’t there. So I was looking forward to creeping out of my writing burrow for a few hours, putting on some clothes that were not dressing gowns, and hearing what the various generations of young people are up to these days.