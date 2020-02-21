Margaret Atwood just nailed the connection between climate change and feminism

And according to the author of herself, two of these issues – namely, climate change and feminism – are more interconnected than we might think at first glance. In a new interview with France24, Atwood explained how those who want to deny women their rights also tend to be the same people who want to pretend there is no climate crisis.

“The climate change movement, I think, is very important,” she told the publication, crediting climate change activists, such as Greta Thunberg, with spearheading action in this area. Atwood continued: “That and the rights of women are very connected. So the people who want to suppress women, also want to pretend there is no climate crisis. So if you suppress women, you suppress also some very strong voices about the climate crisis.”