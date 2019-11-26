Margaret Atwood just made the best case for astrology we’ve ever read

Astrology has long been something of a laughing stock in the scientific community. That’s because, according to experts, the way that astrology is formulated by looking at the position of the sun in relation to constellations, planets and moons is based on information that is general, rather than specific. Astrology is based on too many assumptions, its critics say. It’s simply too broad.

But that doesn’t take into account the fact that many people around the world find meaning in astrology, even as a pastime or hobby. And one of them is Atwood.

The author goes on to tell the journalist that, as a Scorpio, she has chosen a well-matched career path for herself, astrologically speaking. “It’s a good profession for you – investigative reporter,” Atwood says. “What’s underneath? What’s in the sewer system? Scorpios are interested in plumbing.”