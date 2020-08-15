US election: Marge Simpson has this message for Donald Trump’s team
- Hollie Richardson
- Published
Marge Simpson is one of the most famous women on TV, and she’s just shared an unexpected a message for Donald Trump’s team.
Earlier this week, presidential hopeful Joe Biden named Kamala Harris as his vice-presidential running mate. It was a historic moment, with Harris becoming the first woman of colour in this role.
Oprah, Taylor Swift and Reese Witherspoon were just a handful of celebrities to celebrate this important step for women. Barack Obama also said it was “a good day for our country” and that she is “more than prepared for the job”.
Over in Donald Trump’s team, however, the response was somewhat different. The president called Harris “nasty” for the way she questioned Brett Kavanaugh in Christine Blasey Ford’s sexual assault case against him.
And Jenna Ellis, who is a senior legal adviser and attorney to Trump, tweeted: “Kamala sounds like Marge Simpson.”
Now, Marge Simpson (voiced by Julie Kavner) has replied to the comment, which she interprets as being an attempted insult to both herself and to Harris.
The official Twitter account for The Simpsons, shared a video on Friday 14 August.
In the video, Marge walks through a red curtain and admits she usually doesn’t “get involved in politics”, but that she is “starting to feel a little disrespected”.
“I usually don’t get into politics, but the president’s senior advisor, Jenna Ellis, just said Kamala Harris sounds like me,” Marge says.
“Lisa said she doesn’t mean it as a compliment. If that’s so, as an ordinary suburban housewife, I’m starting to feel a little disrespected.
“I teach my children not to name call, Jenna. I was going to say I’m pissed off, but they usually bleep it.”
Her reference to being an “ordinary suburban housewife” is likely in response to recent tweets by Trump, which have come under fire for being sexist.
“The ‘suburban housewife’ will be voting for me,” he wrote. “They want safety and are thrilled that I ended the long running program where low income housing would invade their neighbourhood.”
Marge’s video has been shared over 57,00 times, with nearly 150,000 likes. Many fans are pointing out that comparing Harris to Marge has massively backfired: both of them “get shit done”.
Like one Twitter user summarises so well: “Calling Kamala Harris Marge Simpson is about the coolest thing you can do for her.”
Images: The Simpsons/Twitter