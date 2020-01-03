Margot Robbie’s fake Twitter account helped her prepare for Bombshell role
Hollie Richardson
Bombshell star Margot Robbie set up a fake Twitter account for a dark but important reason while preparing for her new role.
It’s already looking to be a huge year for actor and producer Margot Robbie. In February, Harley Quinn fans will see Robbie return to the role in Birds of Prey. And we’re waiting to hear on the release date for Greta Gerwig’s Barbie film, which Robbie will play the titular character in. But first, fans will find Robbie acting alongside Nicole Kidman and Charlize Theron in Bombshell.
The movie follows the true story of Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly (Theron), who made sexual harassment allegations against Fox News’ late chairman, Roger Ailes (John Lithgow), in her memoir Settle For More. Kidman stars as fellow Fox News presenter Gretchen Carlson, who also filed a lawsuit against Ailes. Robbie’s role – ambitious young Fox News producer, Kayla Pospisil, who falls prey to Ailes – is fictional.
In a cover interview with Variety, Robbie has explained how she prepared for the role, which included a covert dive into the murky depths of Twitter.
“I didn’t understand her to begin with,” she said. “But my process is to do a tonne of research, consider every single option, know every single situation, scenario, thought and motivation inside and out, so I can step onto set and then let it all go.”
Variety also reported that Robbie created a fake Twitter account to explore the right wing side of social media and observe the online conversations between “young millennial conservative girls”. This helped her to understand the world that Pospisil was a part of in the film. However, she hasn’t shared the names of who she followed or what her account was called.
Watch the trailer for Bombshell
And the dedication to research didn’t stop there.
Robbie revealed that she took inspiration from Reese Witherspoon’s iconic film Legally Blonde. “Every day, I’d do the monologue from Legally Blonde,” she explained. Robbie continued to describe Witherspoon’s Elle Woods as the type of character who is “incredibly smart” but “underestimated because of their looks.”
Co-star Theron recently opened up about why she felt it was vital to do the film.
“There is a wave happening right now that sets this apart,” said Theron at a preview, adding, “I don’t want my daughters to go through [sexual harassment]. We don’t want our sisters to go through that. We don’t want our mothers to go through that. We just want to be able to go to work and feel safe.”
Although there have been mixed reviews for the film, Hollywood is taking notice of its relevance. Both Theron and Robbie have been nominated for the Golden Globe Awards – Best Actress in a Drama and Best Supporting Actress, respectively.
It looks like Robbie’s thorough research has paid off.
Images: Getty, Lionsgate