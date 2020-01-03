Co-star Theron recently opened up about why she felt it was vital to do the film.

“There is a wave happening right now that sets this apart,” said Theron at a preview, adding, “I don’t want my daughters to go through [sexual harassment]. We don’t want our sisters to go through that. We don’t want our mothers to go through that. We just want to be able to go to work and feel safe.”

Although there have been mixed reviews for the film, Hollywood is taking notice of its relevance. Both Theron and Robbie have been nominated for the Golden Globe Awards – Best Actress in a Drama and Best Supporting Actress, respectively.

It looks like Robbie’s thorough research has paid off.