Now, actor Margot Robbie has shared her favourite personal moment from the event – and it continues the sisterhood celebrations.

Robbie is currently enjoying awards season nominations with two roles: Sharon Tate in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, and Kayla Pospisil in Bombshell. These roles earned her nominations for Best Supporting Actress and Best Ensemble performance at this year’s SAGs. However, Laura Dern (Marriage Story) and Parasite won the categories respectively.

But that didn’t stop Robbie from enjoying the night.