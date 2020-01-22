People

SAG Awards 2020: Margot Robbie just shared her favourite red carpet moment, and it’s so pure

Posted by
Hollie Richardson
Published

Margot Robbie is the latest Hollywood actor to celebrate the sisterhood, by sharing her favourite moment from the SAG Awards 2020.

This year’s Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony was truly a celebration of Hollywood’s sisterhood. Jennifer Aniston holding hands with Elisabeth Moss on the red carpet was symbolic of this. Fleabag’s Sian Clifford also talked about how much she trusted Phoebe Waller-Bridge to write Claire’s character so well for the series. And Parasite’s win was a big step in the right direction for Asian representation in Hollywood.     

You may also like

SAG Awards 2020: this elegant trend was all over the red carpet and we loved it

Now, actor Margot Robbie has shared her favourite personal moment from the event – and it continues the sisterhood celebrations.

Robbie is currently enjoying awards season nominations with two roles: Sharon Tate in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, and Kayla Pospisil in Bombshell. These roles earned her nominations for Best Supporting Actress and Best Ensemble performance at this year’s SAGs. However, Laura Dern (Marriage Story) and Parasite won the categories respectively. 

But that didn’t stop Robbie from enjoying the night.

Margot Robbie and Meryl Streep hug at the SAG Awards 2020.
Margot Robbie and Meryl Streep hug at the SAG Awards 2020.

The actor, who rarely shares anything on social media, uploaded a photo of her hugging Meryl Streep onto her Instagram account. She captioned it: “Probably my favourite moment of the #sagawards.” Photos also show them posing alongside fellow co-stars Zoe kravtiz and Charlize Theron.

Margot Robbie at the Oscars 2018 with Meryl Streep.
Margot Robbie at the Oscars 2018 with Meryl Streep.

It’s not the first time Streep and Robbie have shown their respect and admiration for each other in an embrace. The pair enjoyed a group hug, along with Sally Hawkins and Saoirse Ronan, at the Oscars in 2018. They were both nominated for the Best Actress Award, which Frances McDormand went on to win.

The hug happened after McDormand delivered a very powerful speech. “If I may be so honoured to have all the female nominees in every category stand with me in this room tonight,” she said.

You may also like

SAG Awards 2020: best red carpet looks from all your favourite stars

And the scene could be recreated this year, as Robbie is up for Best Supporting Actress for Bombshell, while Streep’s Little Women is nominated for six awards (frustratingly, this doesn’t include Best Director for Greta Gerwig).

We can’t wait to see more empowering red carpet moments for women in Hollywood. Let the awards season recommence. 

Want weekly culture tips and restaurant reviews? Sign up for the Stylist Loves Going Out email

Images: Getty

Topics

Share this article

Author

Hollie Richardson

Recommended by Hollie Richardson

People

Margot Robbie defends I, Tonya’s controversial portrayal of domestic violence

The biopic has been heavily criticised for its portrayal of physical abuse

Posted by
Kayleigh Dray
Published
Life

Margot Robbie explains the importance of the new Barbie film, and we’re into it

Here's everything we know so far.

Posted by
Hollie Richardson
Published
People

Margot Robbie is sick of people asking when she’s going to have kids

Don’t presume I’m going to get pregnant just because I’m married, says Margot Robbie

Posted by
Kayleigh Dray
Published
Beauty

Margot Robbie just revealed the most incredible new look

You’ll hardly recognise her.

Posted by
Lauren Geall
Published
People

Margot Robbie on why women should stop apologising

“I’m just constantly apologising. I hate that”

Posted by
Stylist Team
Published
Stylist Daily