It’s the eponymous festive hit that has provided the soundtrack to end-of-year parties and ice-skating rinks since time immemorial. Well, since 1994 anyway.

But until now, Mariah Carey’s Christmas giant of a track, All I Want For Christmas Is You, has eluded the No. 1 spot.

The song was originally released as an EP rather than a single, so it didn’t qualify for America’s Billboard Hot 100 chart.