Mariah Carey says Ellen DeGeneres pregnancy interview made her “extremely uncomfortable”

In the footage, Carey repeatedly tries to dodge DeGeneres’ request to drink, at one point even protesting: “this is peer pressure!”

Carey was in fact pregnant at the time with then-husband Nick Cannon’s baby, but she was reluctant to reveal it because the couple had previously suffered a miscarriage. The Vision of Love star went onto miscarry again shortly after her appearance on The Ellen Degeneres Show.

“I was extremely uncomfortable with that moment is all I can say,” Carey says now, reflecting on the appearance in a new interview with Vulture this week. “I really have had a hard time grappling with the aftermath. I wasn’t ready to tell anyone because I had had a miscarriage.”