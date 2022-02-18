Speaking to Emma Barnett about the new novel on BBC Woman’s Hour, Keyes opened up about why she frequently addresses difficult topics.

“There’s nothing to be ashamed of,” she explained. “And I’ve always found it easier not to hide things. You know, to kind of cover something up or to keep parts of myself off limits makes me feel afraid, you know, it makes me feel like sooner or later somebody is going to out me and I would rather do it first.”

When asked by Barnett why she chose to speak so openly about her experience of depression, Keyes replied that, contrary to perception, she shares the more painful details of her life to find personal catharsis.

“You know, I don’t share really to make people feel better,” she explained. “I’m kind of looking to make myself feel better.

“I want other people to say: ‘Actually, I’m having a horrendous day as well.’ But, you know, we’ve been here before, we’ll get there again.”