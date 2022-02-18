Marian Keyes has a valuable message about why she speaks openly about the tough things in life
- Christobel Hastings
Published
Marian Keyes has always been vocal about mental health, and in a new interview, the beloved author had some inspiring words about why exactly she opens up about difficult topics.
This month, Keyes is making a very welcome return to the fiction charts with the release of her 15th novel, Again, Rachel, the sequel to her 1997 bestseller Rachel’s Holiday. Twenty-five years after readers were first introduced to Rachel Walsh, a woman coming to terms with the fact that she’s a drug addict, the beloved character has come full circle and is now working the rehab facility where she got into recovery many years ago.
Speaking to Emma Barnett about the new novel on BBC Woman’s Hour, Keyes opened up about why she frequently addresses difficult topics.
“There’s nothing to be ashamed of,” she explained. “And I’ve always found it easier not to hide things. You know, to kind of cover something up or to keep parts of myself off limits makes me feel afraid, you know, it makes me feel like sooner or later somebody is going to out me and I would rather do it first.”
When asked by Barnett why she chose to speak so openly about her experience of depression, Keyes replied that, contrary to perception, she shares the more painful details of her life to find personal catharsis.
“You know, I don’t share really to make people feel better,” she explained. “I’m kind of looking to make myself feel better.
“I want other people to say: ‘Actually, I’m having a horrendous day as well.’ But, you know, we’ve been here before, we’ll get there again.”
Keyes went on to address the positive way she uses social media, explaining that she views it first and foremost as a tool for self-expression rather than a means of communicating and connecting with the public.
“I know I have a lot of Twitter followers, but for me, it’s a personal account,” she continued. “I’m only there to have fun, and feel good about life.”
When asked about her experience of not being able to have children, Keyes also explained that it was important for her to take the time to grieve.
“There’s no such thing as making an intellectual decision and then your feelings changing overnight,” she said. “Your feelings take much, much, much longer, and it’s different for everyone, and the feelings have to be worked on. It’s a question of, every morning thinking, ‘ok, this isn’t part of my life, but look at what’s good’.”
Keyes raises a good point: speaking openly about the difficult things we go through in life is incredibly important, and doing it for our own peace of mind is just as legitimate as speaking up to break down stigma and build awareness of mental health. Just another reason why Keyes is someone we’ll always want to be friends with.
Image: Dean Chalkley