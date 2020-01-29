If you aren’t an avid tennis fan, you could almost be forgiven for assuming umpires have it easy. Almost. However, there’s so much more to umpiring than sitting in a very tall chair and occasionally shouting the word ‘deuce’: they are the guardians of the Rules of Tennis and enforce them to ensure a match is played in a spirit of fair play.

As such, scoring a job as an international level chair umpire is, actually, very difficult. First, you have to pay your dues as a line umpire (for those not up-to-date with the lingo, those are the people responsible for calling the lines on the tennis court). Next, you have to pass a level 1, 2 and 3 certification. And then, once you’ve done all that, you still have to climb the ranks to gold-badge level. (Chair umpires start as a Bronze Badge and depending on their performance will be promoted to Silver and then to Gold in the annual review conducted by the ITF, ATP and WTA).