Martin Lewis used his NTA acceptance speech to call out the government on the cost of living crisis
The Money Saving Expert used his winner’s speech as another opportunity to criticise the government’s lack of cost of living support.
As last night’s National Television Awards celebrated the best and brightest of British TV, Martin Lewis beat the likes of Sir David Attenborough to the prestigious Expert award for the Martin Lewis Money Show.
The Money Saving Expert took the opportunity to once again point out the reality of the cost of living crisis and criticise the government for not doing more.
Accepting the award on stage, he said: “It’s been a pretty horrible year financially. I mean, the energy crisis has been disastrous and left many people with terrible issues and mental health problems.
“I’m afraid the next year with the mortgage problem and the knock-on to rent is going to be pretty bad. And you know what? We need somebody to get a grip on the economy and put things a little bit back.
“But I shall leave that for my show, which is back on next week. Tonight this nerd is gonna party,” he concluded.
Later in an interview, Lewis added: “It’s so bittersweet because of the current situation that we’re in but I’m very grateful and happy. Being prime minister: that is a job that my mental health is not robust to deal with. I would rather have my nipples wired.”
Lewis has remained extremely vocal throughout the energy crisis, helping to guide consumers as well as holding the government to account. His actions have led to a great outpouring of public support, as well as a CBE – Commander of the Order of the British Empire – in the late Queen’s final New Year’s Honours List.
“Has anyone EVER deserved an award more than Martin Lewis? Thrilled he’s been recognised for the astonishing work he’s done for the country over the years, especially recently. An actual national hero,” read one tweet following the awards show, which was broadcast last night.
“Martin Lewis is trying to do so much more for the United Kingdom than what our current government are at this moment in time,” read another.
Images: Getty