As last night’s National Television Awards celebrated the best and brightest of British TV, Martin Lewis beat the likes of Sir David Attenborough to the prestigious Expert award for the Martin Lewis Money Show.

The Money Saving Expert took the opportunity to once again point out the reality of the cost of living crisis and criticise the government for not doing more.

Accepting the award on stage, he said: “It’s been a pretty horrible year financially. I mean, the energy crisis has been disastrous and left many people with terrible issues and mental health problems.

“I’m afraid the next year with the mortgage problem and the knock-on to rent is going to be pretty bad. And you know what? We need somebody to get a grip on the economy and put things a little bit back.