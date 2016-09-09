Pussy Riot’s Maria Alyokhina: “You can protest and you can win”

As a play based on her experiences comes to London, Stylist speaks to Pussy Riot’s Maria Alyokhina about prison, protest, feminism and freedom.

Do you remember Pussy Riot?

Back in 2012, the Russian feminist punk band made international headlines when three of its members were arrested for performing an anti-Putin “punk prayer” in Moscow’s Christ the Saviour cathedral. Maria Alyokhina, Nadezhda Tolokonnikova, and Yekaterina Samutsevich were charged with hooliganism and inciting religious hatred, allegations that they were warned carried a sentence of up to seven years in prison.

Almost overnight, the young women became a worldwide cause célèbre. Viewed from the West, their story seemed almost like fiction: the three scrappy, sarky feminist underdogs squaring up to the authoritarian double-whammy of Putin’s government and the Russian Orthodox Church.