Matt Haig just perfectly explained how the climate crisis is linked to our mental health

We all know how beneficial spending time in nature can be for our mental health.

There’s something so satisfying about getting outside after a day spent working indoors – of allowing yourself to take in the sights, sounds and smells of the world around you.

No period has ever brought this into focus quite like lockdown. Without the ability to get out and about as we usually would, going for a daily walk became an important part of many of our daily schedules: not only because it was a great way to get out of the house while working from home, but also because, during a time when our levels of stress, anxiety and depression were on the up, spending time in nature helped to boost our wellbeing.