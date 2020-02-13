The 1975’s Matt Healy is the male feminist the music industry needs right now

This in turn means that there is a lack of female artists given the opportunities to headline festivals. They simply are not given the support to make it there. Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis recently spoke out about the lack of female artists on festival lineups, saying that when it comes to organising a festival “the live music world has been so male-dominated, so I’d go to meetings with just tables of men.”

So what action has actually been taken?

Matt Healy has now demonstrated how actions speak louder than words by announcing that he won’t continue to play festivals that have a gender imbalance.