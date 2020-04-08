Matthew McConaughey hosting a bingo night for the elderly is the “rise and shine” we all need
Ally Sinyard
Published
Lucky for some! The Dallas Buyers Club actor and his family took to Zoom to lift the spirits of elderly residents on lockdown in his home state of Texas.
During the coronavirus pandemic, Matthew McConaughey has emerged as an unexpected tonic in such worrisome times, a soothing voice of reassurance – “every red light eventually turns green” – and… a virtual bingo caller.
Yes, you read that correctly. The Brokeback Mountain star and his family called the numbers on Zoom for the quarantining residents of The Enclave at Round Rock Senior Living, an assisted living centre in Austin, Texas.
Did he host it all night, all night, all night? Of course not, think of their bedtimes.
According to CBS Austin, the residents had posted a video to social media last September, inviting McConaughey to join them for bingo night.
With social distancing putting an in-person visit out of the question, he did the next best thing.
In a video posted to The Enclave’s Facebook page, McConaughey, his wife, mother and children can be seen cheering on double winners. It’s just an absolute delight. Watch it every hour, on the hour.
Oh, and of course there were prizes. Whenever a resident called “bingo,” the winner got to ask McConaughey a question.
The Guardian reports that residents asked their questions by holding them up on green pieces of paper, a reference to McConaughey’s aforementioned video (below). Topics included his favourite drink and questions about his ancestry.
“The residents absolutely loved seeing Matthew and his family and enjoyed hearing him talk about what he’s doing to get through this crisis,” The Enclave’s sales director Molly Davis Nedley told CBS.
“ It gave them hope and was the boost that they needed to get through this lonely, challenging time.”
What we’d give to have heard him call out “droopy drawers” and “dirty Gertie”…
Meanwhile yesterday, over on McConaughey’s Instagram, the actor announced the launch of McConaughey Takes. This new video series, he tell us in a short introductory video, will be taking a deep dive into many of his movies, “giving you some fun tidbits you haven’t heard before.”
And where better to start than his first romantic comedy, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Day.
Keep the content coming, McConaughey. It’s making us feel – wait for it – alright, alright, alright.
Images: Getty