During the coronavirus pandemic, Matthew McConaughey has emerged as an unexpected tonic in such worrisome times, a soothing voice of reassurance – “every red light eventually turns green” – and… a virtual bingo caller.

Yes, you read that correctly. The Brokeback Mountain star and his family called the numbers on Zoom for the quarantining residents of The Enclave at Round Rock Senior Living, an assisted living centre in Austin, Texas.