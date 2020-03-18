What a week it’s been for the cast of 2013 motion picture Dallas Buyer’s Club.

First, Jared Leto revealed that he had spent the better part of the last fortnight holed up in a silent meditation retreat, only to emerge, bleary-eyed, into the coronavirus pandemic wasteland that we’re living in right now. (Can you imagine?)

And secondly, Matthew McConaughey has taken it upon himself to reassure the world that everything is going to be alright, alright, alright.