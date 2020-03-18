People

Coronavirus: Matthew McConaughey’s reassuring video is the pandemic advice we need right now

Hannah-Rose Yee
Alright, alright, alright, it’s time to do what he says and “turn this red light into a green light”.

What a week it’s been for the cast of 2013 motion picture Dallas Buyer’s Club.

First, Jared Leto revealed that he had spent the better part of the last fortnight holed up in a silent meditation retreat, only to emerge, bleary-eyed, into the coronavirus pandemic wasteland that we’re living in right now. (Can you imagine?)

And secondly, Matthew McConaughey has taken it upon himself to reassure the world that everything is going to be alright, alright, alright.

Coronavirus testing: Chrissy Teigen just called out the huge issue facing the US right now

The Oscar-winning actor has released a video clip in which he appears extremely presidential, addressing the nation and, indeed, the world, about the current coronavirus pandemic.

“Hey everybody, McConaughey here,” the video begins. “I just want to say in these crazy times that we’re in with coronavirus just take care of ourselves and each other. Let’s not go to the lowest common denominator and get paranoid. Let’s do our due diligence and take the precautions we need to take care of ourselves and those of us around us.” 

McConaughey is talking a lot of sense in this video. He stresses to his followers the importance of looking out for those around you, preaching calmness, kindness and empathy.

“We have an enemy in coronavirus that is ageless, raceless, sexless, non-denominational and bi-partisan. And it’s an enemy we all agree that we wanna beat,” the actor continued. “We wanna beat, and we’re gonna beat.”

How are we going to do that, McConaughey? Please tell us!

Well, for the star of Magic Mike and How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days, it’s about “turning this red light” that we’re living through right now into a “green light”.

“I believe that that green light will be built on the values that we can enact right now,” McConaughey summed up, somewhat opaquely. “The values of fairness, kindness, accountability, resilience, respect, courage… If we practice those things right now when we get out of this… It might be the one thing that brings us together and unifies us, like we have not been in a loooong time.”

Coronavirus closed this aquarium, so the penguins got to have a private tour instead

He continued: “So, yes, let’s see if we can make some lemonade out of this lemon that we’re in the middle of. Turn a red light into a green light.” (This, he punctuated with a fist thrown into his palm.) “Just keep living,” he concluded.

Is anyone else strangely reassured by McConaughey’s football coach rhetoric and general glass-half-full demeanor? Thankfully, we’re not alone.

Thanks for the wisdom McConaughey. Now make sure you practice social distancing so you can stay alright, alright, alright. 

Images: Getty

Hannah-Rose Yee

Hannah-Rose Yee is a writer based in London. You can find her on the internet talking about movies, television and Chris Pine.

Stylist Daily