In an interview with People ahead of the release, the Friends actor revealed that he had waited until now to share the extreme depths of his addiction because he wanted to make sure he is “safe from going into the dark side of everything again”.

“I think [people reading the book] will be surprised at how bad it got at certain times and how close to dying I came,” he told the magazine. “I say in the book that if I did die, it would shock people, but it wouldn’t surprise anybody. And that’s a very scary thing to be living with. So my hope is that people will relate to it, and know that this disease attacks everybody. It doesn’t matter if you’re successful or not successful, the disease doesn’t care.”

Indeed, the memoir opens with him recounting an incident in 2018 in which he was given a “2% chance to live” after his colon burst from opioid abuse. After being placed on a life-supporting ECMO machine, Perry spent two weeks in a coma and five months in hospital and had to use a colostomy bag for nine months.