Stranger Things star Maya Hawke has shared that she “wouldn’t exist” if her mother, Uma Thurman, hadn’t had an abortion while in her teens.

Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday (28 June), Hawke spoke about access to abortion following the US Supreme Court’s decision to repeal Roe v Wade, which enshrined it as a human right.

“My mom wrote this really beautiful essay about her abortion that she got when she was really young and about how if she hadn’t had it, she wouldn’t have become the person that she had become, and I wouldn’t exist,” Hawke said.